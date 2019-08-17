17 August 2019 - 19:45
Iran receives Fair Play Award in AFC Futsal Club Champs

Tehran Aug 17, IRNA – Iran's futsal club Mes Sungun grabbed the fair play title in 2019 AFC Futsal Club Championship which was held on August 7-17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Iran's team was defeated against Nagoya Oceans of Japan in the final game and ranked second.

Meanwhile, Thai Son Nam's Kazuya Shimizu becomes top scorer of the event.

Tomoki Yoshikawa of Nagoya Oceans was selected as the best player in 2019 AFC Futsal Club Championship.

Futsal is a variant of association football played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It can be considered a version of five-a-side football.

