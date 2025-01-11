Exclusive: Iran-Russia agreement covers all aspects of mutual ties, says envoy Jalali

Moscow, IRNA – The Iranian ambassador to Russia has stated that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries encompasses all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Saturday, Kazem Jalali said that the preserving Iran’s territorial integrity and independence was a priority when drafting the agreement and added that the agreement consists of one introduction and 47 articles.

According to the ambassador, Iran and Russia had signed a comprehensive agreement, approved by the Iranian Parliament in 2001, which was a 20-year accord that concluded in 2021.

The previous agreement was automatically extended for a five-year period, he said, adding that top authorities of both nations reached the consensus that it should be revised to address contemporary issues.

The new agreement covers politics, economics, modern technologies, information and cybersecurity, peaceful nuclear energy, defense and military matters, the fight against terrorism, environmental issues, and the combat against money laundering and organized crimes, the Iranian diplomat added.

The Iranian embassy in Moscow announced that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Russia on January 17 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials and sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

