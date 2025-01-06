Iran’s envoy says President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Russia will be historic

Moscow, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, says the forthcoming visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow will be historic.

During the upcoming visit of Pezeshkian to Moscow, the Iranian President and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are expected to sign a comprehensive agreement on January 17, said Jalali in an interview with IRNA, published on Monday.

The agreement aims at further enhancing bilateral relations, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali highlighted Iran's post-Islamic Revolution stance against domination in the international arena, which has gained global support.

Russia also underscores its independence, as previously reiterated by President Putin, he added.

In a related development, Jalali hailed the constructive diplomatic relations between Tehran and Moscow. He added that Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei pointed out the details of the Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.

The agreement encompasses various dimensions in the fields of economy, trade, energy, environment, and issues related to defense and security, he noted.

Baghaei also said that the document is an update of the cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in the late 1990s.

According to the diplomat, the document needed updating partly due to the expansion of ties between Tehran and Moscow over the past three decades.

7129**9417