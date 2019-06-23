Iran player bags AFC U-2o Futsal Top Scorer Award

Speaking to IRNA, Hossein Nirouyar said Aqapour scored 8 goals in the tournament.

He added that Japanese player Masashi Osava was also selected as the best player.

Meanwhile, Japan grabbed the fair play title.

Iranian national under -20 futsal team on Saturday crushed Indonesia 9-1 and stood on the third place in AFC U-20 Futsal Championship.

The AFC U-20 Futsal Championship was held in attendance of 12 teams in Tabriz.

According to Futsal World Ranking, Iran stood first in Asia and third in the latest ranking.

The new ranking that was released on Saturday shows Iran with 1663 point, following Brazil (1876 pts.) and Spain (1763 pts.).

As per the website, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan are second to fourth in Asia.

Iran is preparing for the preliminary round of AFC Futsal Championship 2019 and the qualifying competition for the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish