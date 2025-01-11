Iran unveils new ‘missile city’ showcasing military capabilities

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has unveiled a new underground missile facility that marks a significant development in the country’s strategic defense infrastructure.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

The facility, described as a “missile city”, houses a range of liquid-fueled missiles, including Emad, Qadr, and Qiam types, which are among Iran’s key strategic assets.

According to the video of the unveiling, the displayed section represents only a small fraction of the facility, with approximately 90 percent of the site remaining undisclosed. Officials emphasized the continuous expansion of Iran’s missile arsenal, with new systems being added daily across the country.

After visiting the facility, Major General Salami highlighted Iran’s advancing missile capabilities. “The enemy thought our production capabilities had been halted, but our missile power is growing daily,” he remarked.

“In terms of quantity, quality, capability, and design, our missiles are witnessing significant growth and enhancement. This progress means that the IRGC Aerospace Force will unveil new missiles and bases in the near future,” he added.

4354**4194