Foreign Minister Araqchi commends Palestinians’ resilience against Israeli regime

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran will continue its comprehensive support for Palestine, praising the resilience of the Palestinian nation in the face of the Israeli regime.

In a meeting with Deputy General Secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Jamil Mezher on Monday, Araqchi said that the Islamic Republic views the Popular Front as one of the oldest resistance groups against the regime and it attaches respect for this front, its martyred secretary-general, and its imprisoned secretary-general.

He said that Iran supports the Palestinian cause and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with the Holy Quds as its capital, adding that the Islamic Republic will continue diplomatic and political support for Palestine in regional and international bodies such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The minister also emphasized the need to enhance unity among Palestinian groups to counter the Israeli regime’s plots, saying that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm has revitalized the issue of Palestine worldwide.

Mezher commemorated the memory of senior resistance and Iranian figures, praising the Iranian Leader, government, and people for their support of the Palestinian cause.

He also presented a report on the situations in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the Holy Quds, saying that the Palestinian people will continue resistance despite tactics such as genocide and the starvation policy against women and children.

