Muscat will host sixth round of Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Muscat is scheduled to host the sixth round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington on Sunday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic and the United States will hold the newest round of talks in Muscat next Sunday, with Oman as the mediator.

Regarding the latest program of Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, he said that the top diplomat will pay a visit to Norway to take part in the 22nd edition of the Oslo Forum.

The Oslo Forum annually hosts global leaders, mediators, conflict parties, and experts to assess crises, support dialogue, and create pathways to peace.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, three in Muscat and two in Rome.

