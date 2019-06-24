24 June 2019 - 08:35
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 24

Tehran, June 24, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Nothing new in British remarks about JCPOA

- Europe equivocating since the beginning

- US urged to act responsibly to protect lives of its forces

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US drone’s intrusion stokes tensions

- Majlis passes bill to increase gas, oil refineries’ capacities

- Kharrazi: Iran serious in JCPOA decision unless Europe moves

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran tells U.S. to behave in responsible way

- Yemeni forces shoot down 3rd Saudi-led spy drone

- Iran trounce Indonesia 9-1 at AFC U-20 Futsal Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Fitilei Uncles member warns of IRIB neglect as BBC Persian launches children’s TV program 

- Persepolis close to appointing Ante Cacic as head coach

- Iranian general to U.S.: Act responsibly to save your forces’ lives in the region

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran to take new nuclear steps unless Europe acts fast

- Tehran stocks recover from early losses

- Consumer prices up 50 percent YOY

