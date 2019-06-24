Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 24

** IRAN NEWS
- Nothing new in British remarks about JCPOA
- Europe equivocating since the beginning
- US urged to act responsibly to protect lives of its forces
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: US drone’s intrusion stokes tensions
- Majlis passes bill to increase gas, oil refineries’ capacities
- Kharrazi: Iran serious in JCPOA decision unless Europe moves
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran tells U.S. to behave in responsible way
- Yemeni forces shoot down 3rd Saudi-led spy drone
- Iran trounce Indonesia 9-1 at AFC U-20 Futsal Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Fitilei Uncles member warns of IRIB neglect as BBC Persian launches children’s TV program
- Persepolis close to appointing Ante Cacic as head coach
- Iranian general to U.S.: Act responsibly to save your forces’ lives in the region
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Iran to take new nuclear steps unless Europe acts fast
- Tehran stocks recover from early losses
- Consumer prices up 50 percent YOY
