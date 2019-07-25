Iran to play v Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan in AFC Futsal 2020 Qualifiers

Asian teams discovered their challengers for the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 Qualifiers following the official draw ceremony at the AFC House on Thursday.

A total of 31 Member Associations (MAs) were divided into four zones - East, ASEAN, West and the combined Central and South.

For the combined Central and South Zones, 12-time champions Islamic Republic of Iran were drawn in Group B alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan, the hosts for the AFC Futsal Championship 2020.

Four-time runners-up Uzbekistan will face Tajikistan, Nepal, Afghanistan in Group A.

In the East Zone, three-time champions Japan will have Korea Republic and Macau for company in Group B, while Chinese Taipei, China PR, Mongolia and Hong Kong are in Group A.

The tournament will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on October 21-27 with the top three teams qualifying for the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020.

The six group winners - two each from West, East and the combined Central and South zones - from the Qualifiers will advance to the Finals.

They will be joined by the respective group runners-up from the Central and South Zones. The third team from the East Zone will be decided through a playoff.

The respective runners-up from the West zone will also qualify with the fifth spot to be decided via a playoff between the third-placed teams from the two groups.

