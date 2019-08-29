Zarif to visit Moscow next week

Abbas Mousavi wrote in a Twitter message that Zarif will head a high-rank delegation to Moscow to meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA and de-escalation in the Middle East.

He added that Zarif, who is now in Malaysia, will have interviews with three media: Astro Awani TV channel, Bernama News Agency, and Channel 3 of Malaysia. He delivered speeches at Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) of Malaysia.

Zarif met with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on Thursday morning.

Following the meeting, Abdullah wrote in tweet, "Both countries pledged to continue to explore ways and means to enhance cooperation in all areas for mutual benefit."

Zarif had already made visits to China and Japan. Zarif arrived in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

During in his stay in Malaysia, Zarif is also to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister visited Chinese and Japanese counterparts.

In his meeting with Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno, the two politicians discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the conditions in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the most recent developments and diplomatic moves with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and other issues of mutual interest.

Before visiting Japan, Zarif had visited China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international ties.

During his stay in Japan, Zarif delivered speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

Earlier this month, the Iranian foreign minister made visits to three Scandinavian countries Finland, Sweden and Norway, as well a visit to France to hold talks with high-level French officials.

