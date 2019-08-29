Iran, Malaysia FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

The two foreign ministers discussed banking, trade and scientific cooperation, the problems of some Iranian nationals residing in Malaysia and an upcoming visit to Iran by the Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammad.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, the Muslim world issues and the most important developments concerning Iran nuclear deal.

Zarif arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday evening as the last leg of his East Asian tour which took him to China and Japan.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish