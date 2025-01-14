Araghchi: Foreign Ministry implements decision of Islamic Republic in negotiations

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pointed out that there are well-known decision-making processes regarding the important issues of the country, including negotiations to lift sanctions.

"All words are heard and ultimately the decision is made where it should be made, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs naturally implements what is the decision of the system," Araghchi said in a televised interview with Iran's national TV (IRIB) on Tuesday night.

"Last day and today, we had a round of negotiations with three European countries, the UK, France and Germany, and a round of negotiations with Mr. Mora from the European Union and experts from the European Union. The main purpose of this round of negotiations is to find a way to restart nuclear negotiations," he added.

Araghchi pointed out that it is natural that "we have never left the negotiating table on the nuclear issue, and we have never said that we are not negotiators, because we are sure of the peaceful nature of our nuclear program, and we have never had" a fundamental problem in providing this assurance to others.

"We will not negotiate with the US government on the nuclear issue until they return to the JCPOA or in any case announce their own policy in this regard, but we will have our own negotiations with European countries, with China and Russia," he further added.

