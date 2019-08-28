Iran, Russia FMs to hold meeting on Monday

According to Russian media ' RIA Novosti', Zakharova said Iranian and Russian top diplomats are supposed to discuss issues related to Persian Gulf and also Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mutual cooperation, regional issues, Persian Gulf and JCPOA will be among topics which will be discussed by both sides, she added.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov said that Iran should be a part of the solutions for the Middle East and should not be considered responsible for.

About 10 years ago, Russia proposed an idea for the Persian Gulf region states, both the Arab ones and Iran, to reach an agreement about trust, confidence building and transparency with the help of the Arab League, the Islamic Cooperation Organization, and the United Nations Security Council.

Lavrov said that it is very hostile to introduce Iran as responsible for all clashes in Syria, Palestine, Yemen, or Iran's neighboring countries.

He said that Iran should participate in the dialog, adding that he will talk to the US and Israel about that.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish