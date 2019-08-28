FM Zarif arrives in Malaysia

Upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur, Zarif was officially welcomed by the Managing Director of Malaysian Foreign Ministry for West Asia.

During in his stay in Malaysia, Zarif is to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and his counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister visited Chinese and Japanese counterparts.

In his meeting with Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno, the two politicians discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the conditions in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the most recent developments and diplomatic moves with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and other issues of mutual interest.

Before visiting Japan, Zarif had visited China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international ties.

During his stay in Japan, Zarif delivered speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

China and Japan are Iran's economic partners and traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

