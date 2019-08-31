Mazandaran's Dalkhani Jungle full of mysteries

Dalkhani jungle is located in Ramsar city. If you like green natures, we offer you not to miss Dalkhani Jungle when you traveled to Ramsar and Mazandaran province.

The Dalkhani Jungle is 23 kilometers away from road and Jennat - Rudbar road.

The Dalekhani Jungle, also referred to as the Paradise Corridor, in various articles and books, has a hill road that you will find yourself in a cloud of clouds and vast volumes of greenery and vegetation, The climate in this area is always heavenly and cool, the trees have created cool shadows, the fog is everywhere, and they have dreamy landscapes. If you love jungle fruits, be sure to roam around.

Ramsar is the bride of the northern cities of Iran. clean air, and being near the sea and Alborz mountain, make this place to one of the best tourist destinations in Iran, Dalkhnai jungle is the most beautiful jungle's road in Iran and it`s suitable for people who are interested in virgin natures.



After walking in this wonderful jungle, we will arrive in several villages. There you can get familiar with the locals’ culture, This place attracts lots of tourists, Every year lots of tours were organized and depending on your tour guide, you will experience different ways of walking in jungles or on mountains.

*** Why Dalkhani Jungle?

Here is one of the most beautiful and pristine forests in the north of Iran.

These days in August may be one of the best times you can make the trip toDalkhani Jungle. Because the weather nowadays is neither hot nor cold, neither it is or annoying! Just Imagine how good it would be to drive on a road that has both tall and green trees on both sides of the fog.

The Dalkhani Jungle is a clean and waste-free forest. There is almost no trash here and there are trash cans all along the way. This has doubled the beauties of this forest.

