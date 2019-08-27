More foreign tourists arriving in Isfahan

Iran's Isfahan nicknamed "half of the world" for its unique artistic beauty and rich history boasts of a very wide range of tourism destinations and world-class natural resorts and tourist attractions.

Fereydoun Allah Yari told IRNA that the largest number of foreign tourists entering Isfahan province are from Germany, France, China, Spain, Turkey, Japan, Greece, Thailand, and Australia.

He further emphasized that the city saw a sharp rise in the number of Asian tourists, especially from Arab countries during the period.

He attributed this growth to the existence of numerous health centers (health tourism), the flow of the Zayandehrood River and the numerous places of pilgrimage in the province, among other factors that have been effective in welcoming Asian tourists, especially from Muslim countries, as a tourist destination.

Health tourism offers various medical and mineral water treatment services to tourists that promote or enhance the person's health and well-being. Isfahan is one of the country's health and medical centers with more than 5 hospitals and medical centers.

Thanks to its climatic and natural diversity, the historical monuments and ancient artifacts Isfahan enjoys a world-wide reputation as an international tourist destination.

The diverse and unique range of this province's villages with diverse ethnic, cultural, climatic and religious backgrounds help draw the attention of the tourists to the unique widespread horizon the people living in the province enjoy.

In addition to domestic tourists, foreign tourists, especially Europeans, are keen on seeing the desert areas of eastern Isfahan. On the other hand, there is a huge gap between the people of the province to travel to the cities and villages of the provincial capital in all seasons.

About 7.8 million tourists traveled to Iran in the past Iranian year, ended on March 20, 2019, registering 52.5 percent growth compared to the preceding year which was 5.1 million tourists.

