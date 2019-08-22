Iran friendly, brotherly country to S. Africa: Envoy

In a meeting with East Azarbaijan Governor General Mohammad Reza Pour-Mohammadi, visiting envoy added that Iran and South Africa are developing countries and some do not want they be turned into developed ones.

"Under current situation, we should introduce ourselves to each other and no tool other than tourism can create the opportunity for both sides," he said.

The ambassador also hoped that Middle East will reach a sustainable state with Iran's cooperation, so that massacre of Palestinians would be halted.

Expressing interest in cooperation with Tabriz Tractor Sazi Company and the city's tool manufacturers, he added that South Africa is a good opportunity for Iranian companies to get access to the international markets.

Provincial governor general, for his part, said that Iran is on the track of progress without any dependence on big powers.

Iranian people are eager to boost ties with the other nations, he said, hoping that promoting relations with the world is one of the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to some capacities of the East Azarbaijan province, including major industrial companies, he said that exchange of trade, scientific and tourism delegations can serve as a good starter for mutual cooperation between Tabriz and Cape Town in various fields.

