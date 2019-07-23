Relations between Isfahan, Russia should be practically implemented

Rezaee said on Tuesday in a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Iran, "In recent years, the diversified relations between the two countries have increased, especially between Isfahan and St. Petersburg, but these communications should be exponentially practical and operational and its benefits become more tangible.

The official noted that relations should not be limited to writing on paper, but that it is necessary to witness its results and representations.

The governor general of Isfahan, emphasizing the increasing interactions, especially in the tourism sector, went on to say, "Promoting this sector will lead to deeper, more stable and better relations between the people of the two countries, and this requires bilateral agreements between the parties."

He called favorable the link between Iran and Russia in the political sector and went on to say, “In other sectors, we can also witness the development of communications with proper planning.”

Deputy Head of Economic Coordination and Development Resources at the Governorate of Isfahan, for his part, emphasized that improving the relations between the two regions should be based on a common database of mutual capabilities.

Hassan Ghazi Asgar made the remark, "Iran and Russia, of course, are larger in size, and Isfahan and the cities of this European country have different fields in import and export, but there is not enough information in this regard and efforts must be made to create it."

The chairman of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce Maoud Golshirzai referred during the meeting to the interest of traders in this area to increase exchanges between the two countries and added, “Previously, plans worth about $ 10 billion for Russian investment in Iran were defined, and these can be operational.”

Russian ambassador to Iran said sanctions have no effect on Iran-Russia relations, and Moscow welcomes increasing ties between the two countries.

Levan Jagarian noted Tuesday at a meeting with the governor general of Isfahan at the governor's office, "2 countries are cooperating in many fields, and this can be expanded with better planning."

“Iran and Russia, and especially Isfahan and St. Petersburg, are rich in tourism, and we should strive for the presence of tourists in both regions," the diplomat expressed.

The Russian ambassador to Iran referred to joint programs and scientific and economic meetings of the two countries, and expressed his hope that the conferences would be organized more regularly and on a wider scale.

Jagarin referred to the necessity of pursuing the results of previous meetings and meetings between the authorities of Isfahan and St. Petersburg and went on to say, "I will pursue this matter so that future interactions will take place with more favorable conditions.”

9455**2050

