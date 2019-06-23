Iran; international context for promoting Culinary Tourism

Culinary tourism is the focus on food as an attraction for exploration and a destination for tourism. Although food has always been a part of hospitality services for tourists, it was not emphasized by the tourism industry until the late 1990s. It now includes a variety of formats and products – culinary trails, cooking classes, restaurants, farm weekends, cookbooks, food guides, and new or adapted recipes, dishes, and even ingredients.

While most culinary tourism focuses on the experience of dining and tasting of new foods as a commercial enterprise, it is also an educational initiative channeling curiosity about food into learning through it about the culture of a particular cuisine, the people involved in producing and preparing it, the food system enabling access to those foods, and the potential contribution of tourists to sustainability.

Culinary tourism involves numerous issues; many that accompany tourism in general as well as some that are specific to food. Because of culinary tourism’s economic potential as well as its role in spreading and shaping food cultures, the ethics attached to it are very real concerns.

*** Iran, Variety Of Foods

Iran has a variety of 2,500 types of traditional food, one of the richest in the world. The style of cooking in Iran after the Chinese style of cooking is the third most popular style in the world, because of the methods of baking and preparing food according to the principles. Islamic, deserves a significant and significant share in Halal Food Market and, of course, attracts food tourists and is interested in experiencing new dishes.

The rich variety of dishes in Iran, which is based on the natural, climatic and cultural characteristics of each region, has created a great deal of capacity for attracting food tourists.

Organizing food festivals and setting up food tours to train locally-cooked foods and boost tourists who seek to diversify food in traditional environments has led to food tourism, whose development and development has been heavily addressed in recent years. The attraction of a food tourist will be a reliable source for hospitality and artistic expression of Iranian people around the world.

Perhaps for this reason, food tourism at the national and international food festivals has become one of the main concerns of the country's authorities in both the public and private sectors.

Tourism experts believe that food tourism is a figment of traditional values ​​that has been crystallized and used in the development of tourism.

Tourism is an opportunity to revive and diversify tourism, in addition, it promotes local and indigenous economic development and leads to job creation and for this reason, food tourism can play a role in branding and increasing demand for tourism purposes, along with local traditions and diversity of communities.

*** Isfahan; Combining foods and cultures

Isfahan this ancient mansion, along with its historic and cultural attractions, is an amazing gourmet of flavors, colors, and fragrances of foods that each contain the mystery of the life of the ancestors, Many foods in this particular province of Isfahan have not been found anywhere in the country, and even some have come from Isfahan to other provinces of the country.

Meanwhile, Beriani is one of the most famous cuisines in Isfahan, which may have a global fame; Khoresht mast, Gheimeh Rizeh, Chelo kebab kobide, Stew Fesenjan, Joje kabab, Tah Chin, Vegetable stew, Gheymeh stew, Sabzi poulo with fish and

Zereshk rice with chicken are of famous examples.

*** Brian

Iran is one of the famous dishes and sophisticated reputation in many countries of the world among Iranians is more or less corrosive. The food in the city and most famous traditional dish of the head or neck. Gusht is considered to be a bit fatty and six (white sheep liver) cooked with salt and pepper and onions, and the bones removed. And six separate meat minced together in a special pan (no oil) sees heat. The bread was served among cinnamon thrown on them. Preparation of food in restaurants, but the need for home cooking on the stove to cook normally. The people belonging to other cities and passengers to the wrong food (grilled) call that is not true.

**** Khoresht mast

Yogurt sauce or stew of native food is yogurt. This dish of yogurt, meat neck of lamb, saffron and sugar and almonds or walnuts in a barberry and sometimes shed water. This stew is served cold. Little is known of the history of our stew, but at least more than a century that large gatherings of luxury and seen. Stew is a staple food court in the past, but is now used as a dessert.

***Gheymeh rize

Pellets made one of the delicious local cuisine province, which is used mostly for lunch. Minced meat, grated onion, gram flour, onions, tomatoes or tomato paste, dried mint and spice ingredients of the food.

