Turkish businessmen interested in economic cooperation with Zanjan province

"Hoseyn Gungor made the remarks in a meeting with Governor-General of Zanjan province Fathollah Haghighi.

"We hope that the talks between Zanjan and Turkey's economic activists will reach concrete results," said the Turkish consul general.

The Turkish diplomat called for expansion of tourism between the two countries, saying that talks help discover the ideas of cooperation between Zanjan and Turkey.

He commented on the cooperation between Zanjan and Turkey's industrial zones, calling for regular consultations to provide those interested in economic cooperation with guidance on the areas of cooperation.

He said that Iran and Turkey can share experience on reducing traffic-related issues and reducing the number of accidents. adding that Turkey is conducting research on reducing traffic problems by police and universities as well.

Governor-General Haghighi said that Iran has planned to build "The Nations Village", aiming to introduce the culture, customs, and traditions of different countries in the village.

Meanwhile, a document to enhance “strategic” partnership between Tehran and Ankara was signed by the two countries' foreign ministers.

Mohammed Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, signed the agreement at the end of their meeting in the city of Isfahan where they discussed bilateral ties, including the implementation of previous agreements on setting up a joint strategic economic commission.

6125**1416

Follow Us On Twitter @IRNAENGLISH