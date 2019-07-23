Russian ambassador: Sanctions not influencing Iran-Russia ties

Levan Jagarian said in a meeting with the governor-general of Isfahan at the governor's office, "The two countries are cooperating in many fields, and this can be expanded with better planning."

“Iran and Russia, and especially Esfahan and St. Petersburg, are rich in tourism, and we should strive for the presence of tourists in both regions," the Russian diplomat added.

The Russian ambassador to Iran referred to joint programs and scientific and economic meetings between the two countries' officials, and expressed hope that the conferences would be organized more regularly and on a wider scale.

Jagarin referred to the necessity of pursuing the results of previous meetings and meetings between the authorities of Isfahan and St. Petersburg, and went on to say, "I will pursue this matter so that future interactions will take place with more favorable conditions."

The Russian ambassador also announced a joint summit of major universities of Iran and his country in the near future in one of the cities of the country.

Iran and Russia are working together in different fields of culture, tourism, economics, transport and agriculture.

The volume of trade between the two countries reached $108.283 billion last year.

The cities of Isfahan and St. Petersburg have signed a pact to broaden cultural cooperation.

