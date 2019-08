Kushk Island, one of the most beautiful tourist resort and recreation islands in Iran's Khuzestan province, Andika County, is located next to the beautiful Karun River and behind Shahid Abbaspour Dam. The beautiful island of Kusk, due to its geographical location, splendid climate and sight-seeing and its proximity to the beautiful landscape and rugged Karun River, has made it an ideal destination for tourists.Aug 25, 2019. IRNA.