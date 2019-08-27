journalistPhotographer: 1847
27 August 2019 - 15:12

Iranshahr; land of palm and sun with great tourism potentials

Iranshahr city in southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan ; the land of palm and sunshine with great tourist attractions and potentials is waiting for tourists, Aug 27, Zahedan, IRNA / Hossein Sarhaddi.

