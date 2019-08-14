VP underlines Government strategy of gender equity

In order to achieve gender equity in sports, good policies have been adopted, but, unfortunately, there is still discrimination about entering stadiums, she said.

Ebtekar said that the government is obliged to hire 30 percent of their employees from women.

Regarding the sanctions, she said that Iran is resisting to the harshest economic and psychological sanctions in the world and will definitely overcome the situation the US imposed on Iran in total disregard of the International Law.

She added that the enemy is seeking frustration of Iranian people, but, Iranians will stand by national dignity with honor.

She referred to US sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and said that the US is trying to deprive Iran of dialog by sanctioning "the most successful foreign minister in the world."

Elaborating on the context of the Six Five-Year Economic, Cultural and Social Development Plan, Ebtekar said that the strategy pursues its educational goal and tries to help all Iranian and foreign children in Iran, for example those in Sistan-Baluchestan province, to be schooled.

