War tourism: Get to know Iraq-Iran war zones

“Tourism and cultural artifacts of Azadegan” is a book written by Seyed Razi Nabavi Chashemi that calls on the reader to accompany him in his walk through the fronts of Iraq-Iran War of 1980, showing them the cultural and artistic artifacts of the Iranian Prisoners of War (PoWs), who are known as Azadegan in Persian.

The 140-book, published by the Foundation for Preservation of Holy Defence Values, is informative in its first chapter, talking about the number of Iranian war prisoners, their problems and the tortures they went through.

Iraq’s war on Iran, launched by the then dictator Saddam Hussein, which Iran calls "Holy Defence" lasted eight years with no winner at the end, inflicting heavy damages and losses on both nations.

“It’s been proved that tourism, in fact, is a multi-dimensional phenomenon, one of whose dimensions is war tourism,” writes Chashemi in the book.

“The tourist who seeks to see war zones gets new experiences and satisfies their social and spiritual needs. It can serve on several fronts. On the one hand, such tourism can show the ugly and dark side of the war, especially the crimes committed by Saddam Hussein’s Baath regime. On the other, war tourism can depict what the Iranian soldiers have done to resist the Iraqi aggression to defend their motherland,” according to an excerpt of the book.

