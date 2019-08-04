Over 6000 foreign tourists visit Qazvin tourist attractions

Qazvin is one of the largest cities of Iran in the west and the center of Qazvin province. Qazvin was the capital of Iran for 57 years during the Safavid dynasty and, as a result of that, it has many historical locations and museums.

Qazvin, Iran’s capital of calligraphy, aside from historical and agricultural backgrounds, is also considered as one of the biggest industrial centers of Iran. Qazvin has become a sister city of Perugia in Italy and is also the sister of some other cities in the world.

Qazvin is an ancient city in Iran which had seen its most glorious days under the Persian Empire. This city must be included in their travel list of every traveler who seeks to visit new places. The city is full of ancient monuments decorated with marvelous calligraphy. It represents the art and culture of ancient Persia.

Most of these tourists were European tourists, including from the Netherlands, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Hungary, Austria, The Czech Republic, said the deputy director-general of Qazvin Cultural Heritage, handiCraft and Tourism organization Nader Mohammadi, on Sunday.

The official hoped that the number of foreign tourists in Qazvin up to the end of the current Iranian year (will end March 20, 2020) exceeds 10,000 visitors.

This ancient capital of Persian Empire is also a stronghold for the natural attractions. The nature lovers who try to escape the city limits to be one with nature can find their salvation here. The city is also in close proximity to the mythic dungeon of the Ismaili assassins, Alamut. Alamut is also a major attraction for the Iran tourism.

This hotspot of tourism is the perfect admixture of Nature, Culture and Adventure. Cherish the natural beauty and celebrate the ancient arts and culture. It is time to relive the stories from the Arabian Nights by visiting Qazvin. The city will leave you awe-inspired along with beautiful memories to reminisce in the future with pride.

