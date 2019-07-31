Desert; canvas of countless pictures

Not many people know this place is extremely cold at nights while it is too hot during days.

There are still some people who believe desert equals poverty, aridity and nothing more whereas here is desert where you can see thousands of spectacular views and unique features.

Approximately 20 percent of Iran's land and about 9 percent of North Khorasan's natural resources belongs to the desert – a vulnerable climate - and stretches from Jajarm to Esfarayen as well as some parts of Maneh-Va-Samalqan.

The head of a travel agency in North Khorasan told IRNA that in some countries the officials have created job opportunities by making use of the least facilities such as a few cars and tents to contribute substantially to the countries' economy.

Payam Mahnani added: They take full advantage of the desert regions by running tours, safaris and even walking in these areas while this is not the case in North Khorasan.

Arid and semi-arid desert regions are invaluable capacities for the province, he noted.

Referring to the publicizing as the most important challenge of the issue, he added: dessert depicts the outstanding beauty of the nature in spring and fall and could contribute to tourism by informing inhabitants about it.

He stressed that Miandasht of Jajarm is one of the desert regions that is the habitat of some plant and animal species and could be visited by local and foreign tourists.

He said: salt-marshes around Kal-e Shur village, Sorkhana hills, soft sands, Ghatar Gazi region, plains of Doshakh and beautiful flowers of varied regions in spring are characteristics of North Khorasan’s desert that are of prime importance to the researchers of geology and biology as well as nature lovers.

Wild life of Miandasht, type and topography of the land’s soil along with the diversity of plant and animal species as well as the easy access to the region has provided various tourism capacities that could be used for ecotourism purposes, he underlined.

He stated that bird-watching, walking and even providing bike and motorbike paths and safari must be available in the deserts of North Khorasan Province.

He said: Most of our ancient sites such as caravanserais, Belgheys citadel and Aspakhu temple are located in the arid or semi-arid regions of the province and the tourists who are keen on visiting them have to visit desert regions as well.

Director General of Environment Department in North Khorasan, for his part, said that shifting sands of the deserts display beautiful views and are proper sites for photographers and cameramen.

Motahari added that desert is a vital source for generating windy and solar energy.

He referred that Miandasht Wildlife Sanctuary is located in desert region of North Khorasan, and added: The refuge is about 84,435 hectares and owing to the vast area, it has divergent vegetation which is so eye-catching in spring.

"Diversity of plant species could be seen through visiting desert regions in spring and these plants form a natural pharmacy." Motahari further said.

He said that different plant and animal species could be found in Miandasht Wildlife Sanctuary and over 120 plant species have been identified so far.

Motahari noted that 28 mammal species, at least 77 bird species, 18 reptile species, two amphibian species and a rich diversity of invertebrates are appropriate study areas for researchers.

He said that deer, cheetah, birds like bustards and different rodents are well-known animals and form funa of the region and this feature persuades domestic and foreign researchers to visit the region for scientific purposes.

Meantime, an environmental expert said that some valuable plants such as Salsola and Artemisia Sieberi could be found in the desert and if they are destroyed, there will be some floods that can endanger the lives of humans.

"In North Khorasan’s deserts there are specific animals whose bodies are adaptable to moorlands and plains," Saeed Ahzabi added.

He went on to say that North Khorasan's deserts are mostly located in regions like Miandasht of Esfarayen, Germeh and Jajarm desert plains as well as around Kaal Shoor river.

So if you are passionate about unfolding the mysteries of the desert, going for a stroll on the sun-kissed sands, lying under the starry sky and staring at the twinkling stars, Iran’s North Khorasan is waiting for you to explore.

7129**2050

