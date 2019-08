The Sheikh Alikhan Waterfall is a natural attraction of the Kuhrang City, 9 km northwest of Chelgerd, about 90 km from Shahrekord in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. It is part of a comparatively intact part of Iran for hiking, bird-watching and sight-seeing and attracts a large number of tourists every year in all seasons. Aug 3, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.