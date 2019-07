Mango and Yasmin Flower festival was held in Minab city in the Southern Iranian Hormuzgan province, Minab's wetland is one of the attractions for tourists. Minab is famous for fishing and its agriculture products like date palms and mangoes. Minab is not far from Bandar Abbas and lies on the main road connecting Bandar Abbas, the Makran coasts and the Sistan and Baluchistan Province. Minab City , Hormuzgan Province, July 26, IRNA/Nader Naseri