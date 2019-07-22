Semirom waterfal; beautiful tourist attraction in Iran

Semirom waterfal is one of the most famous natural tourist attractions in the central Iran province of Isfahan. This 35-meter-high natural attraction, as the 91st natural effect, is listed on the Iranian Heritage List on February 20, 2010 by the Cultural Heritage Organization. This beautiful waterfall with a green nature and the surrounding mountain environment is located in a very cold climate where even in hot summer it attracts many tourists and is a fun haven for travelers. July 22, IRNA/ Zara Baghban.