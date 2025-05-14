Exclusive | Spokesperson: Experience necessitates extraordinary caution when negotiating with U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that historical precedent necessitates extraordinary caution for Iran to negotiate with the U.S.

Given the U.S. record of non-compliance and inconsistencies between their statements and actions, Iran reserves the right to adopt a posture of extreme vigilance, Baqaei told IRNA on Wednesday.

Fluctuations are a normal in negotiation, but discussions between Iran and the U.S. face further obstacles due to decades of distrust, he said, reacting to some claims about the deadlock in the process of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S.

He added that the Omani Foreign Ministry, serving as intermediary, is finalizing arrangements for the fifth round of talks in consultation with the two parties, and the time and place of negotiations will be announced.

Since Iran firmly believes in the fairness of its position, which are rooted in international law, the will of the Iranian people, and its logical approach to the nuclear issue, it will resolutely continue on this path, calibrating its actions in response to counterpart moves while adhering to its principled stance, he stated.

