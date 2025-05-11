Iran and U.S. reached ‘better understanding’ after ‘more serious’ talks: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States was more serious and detailed than previous rounds, with the two sides now having a “better understanding” of each other’s positions.

Speaking to reporters in Muscat, where the negotiations were mediated by Omani officials, Araqchi said this round moved beyond broad discussions and delved into specifics, making the negotiations more challenging as they move forward.

“Compared to the previous three rounds, this session was much more direct and serious. We moved away from generalities and focused on details, which naturally made the negotiations more difficult,” he said.

Despite the complexity, Araqchi emphasized that the talks were productive. “Although the discussions were tough and frank, they were also highly beneficial. It can be said that both sides now have a better understanding of each other’s positions,” he noted.

The Iranian chief negotiator reiterated that key points of contention were discussed in greater depth, leading to a slight convergence of positions between Tehran and Washington.

He said that both sides had agreed to proceed with further talks.

The timing and location of the next round will be determined based on the schedules of both parties, with Oman coordinating the arrangements, Araqchi added.

Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff led their respective delegations in the talks, which lasted several hours in Muscat and were mediated by the Omani foreign minister.

The discussions focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, key points of contention between Tehran and Washington.

