Iran will not retreat from its principles during talks with U.S.: President

Tehran, IRNA — President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will not retreat from its principles during talks with the United States, but added that Tehran does not seek tensions.

During a meeting with Independent members of Parliament on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the indirect talks with the U.S. were being conducted in full coordination with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with a U.S. delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

President Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that his administration will not link the livelihood and well-being of the Iranian people to the negotiations with the U.S.

