Trump says Iran is ‘very reasonable and intelligent’ in talks with U.S.

United States President Donald Trump has described Iran’s approach in nuclear negotiations with Washington as “very reasonable” and “intelligent.”

Ahead of his visit to the region on Monday, Trump praised Iran’s approach in the ongoing indirect talks with the U.S., saying Iranian negotiators were “talking very intelligently,” CNN reported Tuesday.

“I’m heading to the Middle East soon, and we’ll see how we handle Iran. There are some positive developments there,” Trump told reporters.

Trump repeated his assertion that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon,” which Iran has repeatedly said it does not seek as per a religious decree by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon, but I think they’re talking very intelligently. We are in the midst of talking to them, and they’re acting very smart and very intelligent,” he said, adding, “I think they’re being very reasonable thus far.”

Trump withdrew the U.S. from a landmark deal with Iran during his first term in office and reimposed tough economic sanctions on the country. The renewed diplomacy is aimed at finding a replacement for that deal and the lifting of sanctions.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He will then visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as part of his regional tour.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited those three Persian Gulf countries in recent days.

Araqchi also led nuclear discussions with U.S. officials in Oman on Sunday, which the Foreign Ministry spokesperson later described as “difficult but useful.” A senior Trump administration official also gave a positive assessment of the talks.

