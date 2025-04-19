Araqchi hails long-standing diplomatic ties with Russia

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has hailed the 500-year-old relationship between Iran and Russia.

“Fruitful discussions in Russia, where I traveled to deliver a letter by Iran's Supreme Leader to President Putin,” wrote Araqchi on his X account late on Friday.

He said that Iran and Russia were strategic partners in this critical juncture and would continue to be so in pursuit of shared interests and for the good of the two countries and the world.

“We are at the apex of collaboration with Russia in the history of our 500-year-old relationship,” he said.

Araqchi arrived in Moscow on April 17, 2025 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for a two-day visit.

According to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting came after the signing of a new intergovernmental agreement between the two countries. The treaty, signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian's official visit to the Russian Federation in January 2025, was ratified by the Federation Council on April 16, 2025. The agreement elevated Tehran-Moscow relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

