Araqchi meets Putin in Moscow

Araqchi meets Putin in Moscow
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow on April 17, 2025.

Foreign Minister Araqchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver a message from Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to him.

Moscow, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The meeting took place in Moscow on Thursday.

Araqchi meets Putin in Moscow

Araqchi arrived in Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for a two-day visit. The meeting was also attended by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian President, and Kazem Jalali, Iranian Ambassador to Russia.

Upon his arrival in Moscow earlier in the day, Araqchi said that he was there to deliver a message from Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to President Putin. He explained that the message concerns international and regional developments as well as bilateral issues.

The spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, wrote on his X page that Araqchi “visits the Russian Federation, our neighbor & strategic partner, to consult on matters of common interest & concern.”

He added that the “excellent relations” between Tehran and Moscow “are based on solid grounds of ‘mutual understanding’ & ‘respect’ as well as ‘shared interests’ of the two nations.”

