Upcoming developments not to affect Iran’s relations with Russia: Foreign minister

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s relations with Russia will not be affected by the upcoming developments, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in what seemed to be a reference to the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

Araqchi made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, describing his meetings with the Russian president and foreign minister as “constructive”.

He stressed that relations between Iran and Russia are on the right path and the two countries have regular consultations.

Araqchi said that in a meeting earlier today with his Russian counterpart, they have discussed a wide range of issues. “With a comprehensive strategic deal signed, relations between the two countries are now at a strategic level… we are well on our way to long-term cooperation.”

He referred to Iran’s invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a visit to Tehran, expressing hope that the visit will take place during the current year.

The Foreign Minister expressed Iran’s satisfaction with the ratification of the long-term cooperation pact between Iran and Russia by the Russian State Duma and the Federation Council. He added that the treaty is also on the Iranian Parliament’s agenda and will be approved and implemented soon.

Araqchi also addressed the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, set to continue in Rome on Saturday, noting, “We are waiting to hear the viewpoints of the American side. If there is enough seriousness and determination, it is likely that a deal can be achieved.”

He emphasized that Iran will approach the talks on Saturday with seriousness and full determination, despite serious doubts about the intentions of the other side.

“We are fully prepared for a peaceful solution to Iran's peaceful nuclear program, and if there is a similar will on the other side and they do not make unreasonable and unrealistic demands, I believe reaching an agreement is possible.”

The Foreign Minister also expressed Iran’s appreciation for Russia’s role in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and expressed hope that Moscow would continue its supportive role in any new agreement.

“We will continuously keep our friends in Russia, and of course China, informed about the developments,” Araqchi said, emphasizing his confidence that constructive feedback will contribute to progress on this path.

