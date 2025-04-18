Foreign Minister Araqchi meets with Russian counterpart Lavrov in Moscow

Moscow, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during his visit to Moscow, has held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Friday.

Upon his arrival in Moscow earlier in the day, Araqchi said that he was there to deliver a message from Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He explained that the message concerns international and regional developments as well as bilateral issues.

The meeting was also attended by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian President, and Kazem Jalali, Iranian Ambassador to Russia.

