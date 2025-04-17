Iran says relations between Tehran and Moscow are built on ‘solid grounds’

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the relations between Tehran and Moscow are based on strong foundations of mutual respect and shared interests between the two nations.

Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on his X page that Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi “visits the Russian Federation, our neighbor & strategic partner, to consult on matters of common interest & concern.”

He added the “excellent relations” between Tehran and Moscow “are based on solid grounds of ‘mutual understanding’ & ‘respect’ as well as ‘shared interests’ of the two nations.”

Araqchi arrived in Moscow on Thursday to deliver a message from Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow, Araqchi said that the message addresses international and regional developments, as well as bilateral issues.

