Foreign minister to visit Russia on Thursday: Ambassador

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Russia says Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will arrived in Moscow on an official visit on Thursday.

In continuation of high-level contacts between Iran and Russia, Araqchi will travel to Moscow tomorrow to hold talks with high-ranking officials, Kazem Jalali made the announcement in a post on X network on Wednesday.

Hailing the close and regular communications between the officials of the two countries, Jalali said that strengthening bilateral relations, regional cooperation and international interactions are on the agenda of Araqchi’s visit.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson also confirmed Araqchi's trip which he said “was planned in advance.”, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

On the sideline of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araqchi told reporters that the purpose of his trip to Moscow is to convey the Leader's written message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

