Foreign minister heads to Moscow for high-level talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has departed for Moscow to engage in discussions with senior Russian officials.

Leading a high-level delegation, Araqchi left Tehran for Moscow on Thursday morning for the diplomatic visit, during which he will also convey a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reported during his weekly press conference on Monday that Araqchi is visiting Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, adding that this visit is part of the ongoing consultations between the two countries, which are strategic partners.

Baqaei added that Foreign Minister Araqchi will discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and the recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States with senior Russian officials.

