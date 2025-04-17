Apr 17, 2025, 10:46 AM
Journalist ID: 3080
News ID: 85805935
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Foreign minister heads to Moscow for high-level talks

Apr 17, 2025, 10:46 AM
News ID: 85805935
Foreign minister heads to Moscow for high-level talks
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departs for Russia, April 17, 2025.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed for Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has departed for Moscow to engage in discussions with senior Russian officials.

Leading a high-level delegation, Araqchi left Tehran for Moscow on Thursday morning for the diplomatic visit, during which he will also convey a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reported during his weekly press conference on Monday that Araqchi is visiting Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, adding that this visit is part of the ongoing consultations between the two countries, which are strategic partners.

Baqaei added that Foreign Minister Araqchi will discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and the recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States with senior Russian officials.

3266**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .