Apr 17, 2025, 2:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News ID: 85806215
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Araqchi: Leader’s message to President Putin focuses on regional and international developments

Apr 17, 2025, 2:53 PM
News ID: 85806215
Araqchi: Leader’s message to President Putin focuses on regional and international developments
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is speaking to reporters at the Vnukovo international Airport in Moscow on April 17, 2025.

Foreign Minister Araqchi said he said he was in Moscow to deliver a message from Ayatollah Khamenei to President Putin regarding international, regional, and bilateral developments.

Moscow, IRNA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araqchi says that he is in Moscow to deliver a message from Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, adding that the message pertains to international and regional developments, as well as bilateral issues.

Araqchi made these remarks upon his arrival at the Vnukovo international Airport in Moscow on Thursday.

He said that the visit was planned to deliver the Leader’s message to President Putin, but it coincided with recent developments and the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman’s Muscat.

He added that during this trip, he will also pursue economic projects and political discussions, the developments and issues in West Asia region, the continuation of Israeli regime’s crimes, the existing threats in this region, as well as the issue of Ukraine.

9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .