Iran's Parliament speaker slams foreign interference in region

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, condemned foreign interference in regional affairs, asserting that external nations should not meddle in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 15th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) plenary session in Baku on Wednesday, Ghalibaf met with Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Ghalibaf emphasized that strengthening ties with neighboring countries is a key policy for Iran, noting that a genuine and inherent friendship exists between the nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

He added that the two countries must try to deepen this friendship and that the development of economic and transit relations must also continue, he said.

Slamming foreign interference in the region, Ghalibaf said that regional issues should be resolved within the region.

In his remarks, Ghalibaf called for the development of parliamentary relations, urging parliamentary friendship groups of both countries to facilitate the development of relations, especially in the economic sector.

He further suggested improvements in border and road relations, the creation of border bazaars, the facilitation of travel, and an increase in flights between Tehran and Baku to boost trade between the two countries.

Azerbaijan supports the 3+3 talks policy

Supporting the 3+3 format, Gafarova agreed that new conditions have been created in the South Caucasus and that multilateral and bilateral relations are important.

She said that the policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan was that regional issues should be resolved by the countries of the region and expressed support for the policy of 3+3 talks.



The 15th APA plenary session kicks off in Baku

Chaired by Azerbaijan, the 15th plenary session of the APA, commenced in Baku on Wednesday morning.

The event is attended by a delegation of 35 and nearly 280 representatives, with several important issues set to be discussed.

The APA serves as an important parliamentary diplomacy platform, uniting Asian parliaments, to advance discussions and dialogue between the legislative bodies of member countries.

Iran will chair the Asia Parliamentary Assembly in 2027-2028

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said that Iran to assume the APA chairmanship in 2027-2028.

Azerbaijan currently holds the presidency of the international body.

