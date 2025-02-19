Iran slams any plan for forced relocation of Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has stated that Tehran vehemently opposes and condemns any imposed plan to displace Palestinians.

Addressing the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on Wednesday, Ghalibaf denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on Gaza, labeling them as baseless and imperialistic, and exposing America's colonial ambitions in Palestine.

He said that the plan for forced displacement of Palestinians further proves the continued violation of human rights by the U.S. and Israel.

Iran's Parliament Speaker in his remarks emphasized that Trump’s so-called "peace plan", which was proposed in his first term of office, was nothing but a modern apartheid system—a project to serve Israel’s illegitimate interests by eroding Palestinian identity and suppressing their will for self-determination.

Iran firmly opposes any solution that disregards the will of the Palestinian people, adding that Trump’s plan is a direct threat to regional security and stability, he asserted.

Ghalibaf stressed that the future of Palestine will not be dictated by the U.S. or any colonial power; it must be determined only by the Palestinian people through a fair and democratic process.

He called on all independent countries and international organizations, particularly Asian parliaments, to take a resolute stand against this new conspiracy and to actively support Palestinians in both word and deed.

15th APA plenary session kicks off in Baku

Chaired by Azerbaijan, the 15th plenary session of the APA, commenced in Baku on Wednesday morning.

The event is attended by a delegation of 35 and nearly 280 representatives, with a number of important issues set to be discussed.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is scheduled to deliver a speech at the event.

The APA serves as an important parliamentary diplomacy platform, uniting Asian parliaments, to advance discussions and dialogue between the legislative bodies of member countries.

