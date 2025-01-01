Jan 1, 2025, 8:24 PM
Iran stresses policy of friendly relations with all neighbors

Tehran, IRNA - A senior Foreign Ministry official has emphasized Iran's steadfast policy of pursuing friendly relations with neighboring countries, particularly the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mojtaba Damirchi, an assistant to the foreign minister, confirmed to IRNA on Wednesday that Iran's chargé d'affaires in Baku has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said Seyyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan was summoned over “inappropriate” remarks made by an “irresponsible” individual about Azerbaijan at an event in northwestern Iran.

“It is important to note that such statements do not reflect the official stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the official said.

