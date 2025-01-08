Iran, Azerbaijan stress enhancing ties in different fields

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who has traveled to Baku to enhance security and political relations with countries in the South Caucasus region, met and held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday.

In the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including politics, security, defense, and economics.

They specifically underscored the need to promote economic relations, particularly in the energy sector and the development of transport corridors.

President Aliyev highlighted the historical, religious, and civilizational commonalities between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, describing their relations over the past three decades as positive.

He also addressed the ongoing crises in the South Caucasus, mentioning his initiative regarding the 3+3 format and emphasizing the importance of resolving the region's issues through cooperation among the countries in the region.

For his part, Ahmadian highlighted the potential and existing agreements between the two countries aimed at overcoming challenges in their projects and collaborations.

Both sides also expressed their satisfaction with military cooperation, particularly in joint exercises, and announced their readiness to hold a joint economic commission in the near future.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council arrived in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, earlier on Wednesday for political and security talks.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian’s Wednesday visit to Baku is aimed at strengthening security and political relations with the countries in the South Caucasus region.

Ahmadian will also be visiting Armenia. He has been invited to the two countries by his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

In Yerevan, the Iranian envoy will meet with President of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

