Tehran, Baku reach agreement on trade facilitation via customs

During a bilateral meeting at the Astara customs office located in southern Azerbaijan, Iranian and Azerbaijani customs officials stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation to facilitate foreign trade and passenger transfer at their border points.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, was attended by Morteza Khodsiani, the head of the International Cooperation Office of Iran's Customs.

The two sides agreed to improve customs processes and increase information exchange between the countries. They also reached an agreement on 11 provisions aimed at expediting the truck process at the border, committing to maximize the number of trucks processed daily.

To ensure ongoing collaboration, Iran and Azerbaijan plan to hold meetings every six months and conduct monthly meetings among border managers.

