Iran, Azerbaijan will further expand ties based on mutual respect: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic share deep historical, cultural and religious bonds, and will hopefully expand their relations based on mutual respect and trust.

Araghchi made the remarks on Sunday as he hosted Hikmat Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan’s president, for talks focusing on relations between the two countries.

Iran and Azerbaijan share many commonalities, along with deep historical, cultural, religious and kinship bonds, Araghchi said, expressing hope that the two sides will further expand their ties based on mutual respect and trust.

The top diplomat also emphasized good neighborliness and Iran’s policy to develop relations with its neighbors as well as President Masoud Pezeshkian’s focus on strengthening ties with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Araghchi referred to the Caucasus region and the impact of its developments on security, stability and development in regional countries. He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a principled policy, supports regional countries’ will to resolve their issues through dialog, free from destructive interference by extra-regional parties.

Iran will continue to offer assistance in that regard, he added.

Hikmat Hajiyev, on his part, said that the expansion of ties between the “two neighboring and brotherly countries” based on mutual respect and trust is of paramount importance for Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Hajiyev also said that the two countries have numerous capacities they can use to boost bilateral cooperation.

‘No foreign country can ruin Tehran-Baku ties’

The Azerbaijani official also held a separate meeting with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Sunday.

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan is committed to developing ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that no foreign country can ruin relations between Tehran and Baku.

Similar comments were echoed by the top Iranian security official as well.

Iran and Azerbaijan are like brothers, he said, and therefore “maintaining and developing friendship and brotherhood is our duty, and our efforts are focused on removing the obstacles to [development of] these relations.”

Ahmadian further said the two countries should be wary of attempts by enemies and ill-wishers who want to disrupt the ties between Tehran and Baku.

