London police slammed for blocking pro-Palestine march

London, IRNA – British lawmakers and cultural figures have condemned the London Metropolitan Police for blocking an upcoming pro-Palestine march amid the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, the six organizations behind the march, scheduled to be held outside the BBC headquarters on January 18, criticized the police for misusing public order powers to shield the BBC from democratic scrutiny.

“The route for the march was confirmed with the police nearly two months ago and as agreed with them, was publicly announced on 30 November,” the statement read, according to the Middle East Monitor.

It added that with just over a week to go, the Metropolitan Police is “reneging on the agreement and has stated its intention to prevent the protest from going ahead as planned.”

“It is not acceptable in a democratic society that, in the face of an ongoing genocide in Gaza, people should be barred from protesting at the BBC. We call on the police to drop their objections and allow the protest to go ahead as planned.”

The Israeli aggression against Gaza began in October 2023. Since then, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and over 110,000 others injured.

