BBC staffers break silence on pro-Israel bias in Gaza coverage

According to a recent report from Drop Site News, based on interviews with 13 current and former BBC staff members, Raffi Berg, the Middle East editor of the BBC News website, exercises significant control over the narrative.

The BBC staffers and journalists said Berg has a bias towards the Israeli regime that is reflected in his decisions on how to cover the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

“This guy's entire job is to water down everything that's too critical of Israel,” one former BBC journalist said. Others suggested that Berg is part of a broader culture within the BBC that promotes "systematic Israeli propaganda".

In a notable incident, Berg reportedly downplayed Amnesty International’s claims of genocide against Israel, opting for a headline that described the report as “fabricated” and delaying the publication of the story by 12 hours to limit its visibility.

The Israeli military has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children, and razed large swathes of the besieged enclave to the ground.

